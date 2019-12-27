Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

AA back to squeezing in tighter seats on Boeing 737s

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
AA back to squeezing in tighter seats on Boeing 737s

AA back to squeezing in tighter seats on Boeing 737s

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — American Airlines is back to retrofitting their fleet of Boeing 737-800 planes with a newer, tighter, and much less comfy interior.

According to View From the Wing, the retrofit program was paused back in March after 737 Max planes were grounded following the fatal Lion Air and Ethiopian crashes.

At the time, American didn't want to take any more planes out of service and risk cancelling even more flights.

But now, they're back at it again, squeezing in 12 more seats per plane at the expense of passengers' ever-shrinking legroom.

The seats are harder, with less padding and less recline ability.

The divider between first and economy is gone, and there's no seatback video screen, either!

The only thing that did get bigger are the overhead storage bins, but that's so the airline won't have to keep gate-checking bulky bags, which can cause delays.

If you think that's a tight fit, wait til you see the bathroom, described by one AA pilot as "the most miserable experience in the world." There's no way anyone will be happy flying in this sardine can, so we're not sure where AA President Robert Isom heard the nice responses customers supposedly gave.

Hate to break it to ya, Bobby boy, but your Project Oasis is really more of a mirage, and definitely not a "real success."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.