|
Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama
|
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer "Good Newwz" finally hit the theaters today.
The film is a laugh riot, family drama .
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Here's our review of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer 'Good...
DNA - Published
|Good Newwz is one rollercoaster ride. We are watching the press show of the Kareena Kapoor Khan,...
Bollywood Life - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources