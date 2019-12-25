Global  

Public Review| 'Good Newwz': Akshay, Kareena starrer comedy drama

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer "Good Newwz" finally hit the theaters today.

The film is a laugh riot, family drama .
Good Newwz Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani's happy-sad film ends 2019 with bang

Here's our review of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer 'Good...
DNA - Published

Good Newwz quick movie review: Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan steal the show in the first half

Good Newwz is one rollercoaster ride. We are watching the press show of the Kareena Kapoor Khan,...
Bollywood Life - Published


D9panshuBh1tia

Dipanshu RT @ApekshaNews: Good Newwz Movie PUBLIC REVIEW | 1st Day 1st Show | Akshay Kumar, Kareen... #GoodNewwz #GoodNewwzDay https://t.co/JAEA80… 4 minutes ago

vnj24x7

viralnewsjunction GOOD NEWWZ | FIRST REVIEW BY JAMSHEDPUR PUBLIC | AKSHAY K | KAREENA K K ... https://t.co/AOLmT9pYgJ via @YouTube 1 hour ago

ApekshaNews

Apeksha News Good Newwz Movie PUBLIC REVIEW | 1st Day 1st Show | Akshay Kumar, Kareen... #GoodNewwz #GoodNewwzDay https://t.co/JAEA80ncdg via @YouTube 1 hour ago

Sharad69725935

Sharad Rakhunde (ShrutiSharad LoveForever) RT @indiacom: #GoodNewwz is directed by #RajMehta and has hit the theatres on Friday, December 27. Fans are loving the one-liners of @aksha… 1 hour ago

Sharad69725935

Sharad Rakhunde (ShrutiSharad LoveForever) RT @bollywood_life: Good Newwz Public Review: Akshay Kumar ends 2019 with a bang, say cine-goers #AkshayKumar #GoodNewwz #GoodNewwzDay #G… 2 hours ago

MassRabari

Mass Rabari RT @akki_dhoni: Delhi and Hyderabad on F.I.R.E mode. Ahmedabad pvr and cinepolis me bhi achi occupancy he...mumbai avg he but public wom se… 2 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Good Newwz Public Review: Akshay Kumar ends 2019 with a bang, say cine-goers #AkshayKumar #GoodNewwz… https://t.co/xsWK7nER95 2 hours ago

MarvelkaAmbani

🌠Tony🌠🌠 RT @iSKsCombat_: "Worst Movie Of The Decade #GoodNewwz. NAMARD AKSHAY CANADA JAO. Aisi Wahiyat Film Hamain Na Dekhao".-PUBLIC #GoodNewwzRev… 3 hours ago


Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newzz public review [Video]Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor-starrer Good Newzz public review

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are on a high as their latest film, Good Newzz, is garnering all the positive reviews. Good Newwz also casts Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published

Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani [Video]Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani

Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:55Published

