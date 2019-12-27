Watch a Venus Flytrap Snatch its Prey in Super Slo-Mo 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:00s - Published Watch a Venus Flytrap Snatch its Prey in Super Slo-Mo Little Shop of Horrors: See the moment an unsuspecting fly meets its demise, as captured by photographer Jamie Cooper. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this