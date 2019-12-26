Tinsel town arrives to attend screening of Good Newwz in Mumbai

Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:55Published 20 hours ago