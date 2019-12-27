Watch: UP cop thanks 'Hajji Saab' who saved him from anti-CAA protesters 1 minute ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:33s - Published Watch: UP cop thanks 'Hajji Saab' who saved him from anti-CAA protesters While violent protests have been taking place around Uttar Pradesh over the CAA & the proposed NRC, a policeman was saved by a man while he was under attack from violent protesters. 0

