Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Martin Scorsese's daughter pranks director with Marvel Christmas gift wrapping paper

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Martin Scorsese's daughter pranks director with Marvel Christmas gift wrapping paper

Martin Scorsese's daughter pranks director with Marvel Christmas gift wrapping paper

Martin Scorsese’s daughter poked fun at her father's controversial views on the Marvel blockbusters by wrapping his Christmas presents in Avengers gift paper.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Martin Scorsese's Daughter Has His Christmas Present Wrapped in Marvel Paper After Criticism

Taking a playful jab at her filmmaker dad, Francesca Scorsese shares on Instagram Stories a photo of...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust JaredMid-DayTMZ.comSify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Canoe

Canoe Martin Scorsese’s daughter pranks him with Marvel wrapping paper https://t.co/vU9zYbP2AU 3 hours ago

ConceptualiseMk

Best in Australia Marketing Martin Scorsese’s daughter pranks him with Marvel wrapping paper https://t.co/V5w5noYok1 #news #trending 3 hours ago

michealsmallk

Miki & Sandra Martin Scorsese’s daughter pranks him with Marvel wrapping paper https://t.co/V37vgOERUo #entertainment #featured 3 hours ago

vickybirdsaz

Vicky Bird Martin Scorsese’s daughter pranks him with Marvel wrapping paper https://t.co/n0OyIDre7L https://t.co/GHSFh686ui 6 hours ago

JaneFisherxy

Jane Fisher Martin Scorsese’s daughter pranks him with Marvel wrapping paper https://t.co/XXYCF1g1jI https://t.co/0DUeErMJgY 7 hours ago

Edmontonsun

Edmonton Sun Martin Scorsese’s daughter pranks him with Marvel wrapping paper https://t.co/ZA7nNVOnbx https://t.co/QMwY5bzGq9 8 hours ago

JamShowbiz

CanoeShowbiz Martin Scorsese’s daughter pranks him with Marvel wrapping paper https://t.co/tKkCdC9cqO 9 hours ago

ScottArichon

Scott Arichon Martin Scorsese’s daughter pranks him with Marvel wrapping paper https://t.co/3F8e492OIS https://t.co/DeRRrDqDmU 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shoppers Hit The Malls For End-Of-Year Deals [Video]Shoppers Hit The Malls For End-Of-Year Deals

CBS4's Amber Diaz spoke to some post-Christmas deal hunters.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:30Published

BBB - Christmas Gift Cards [Video]BBB - Christmas Gift Cards

Do you have a pile of gift cards from the holidays? Tune in to hear some great tips from the BBB on what to do with your Christmas gift cards!

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.