Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave

Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave

Australian authorities said on Friday they are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding Sydney, the country's largest city.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave

After cooler temperatures brought a few days of reprieve over Christmas, authorities in Australia are bracing for more dangerous conditions as the country's bushfire crisis continues.

Authorities say they're now shifting their focus to protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding the country's largest city--Sydney.

Temperatures in New South Wales are forecast to hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) early next week, fuelling fires near Warragamba Dam-- 40 miles west of Sydney, which provides water to about 80% of Sydney's 5 million residents.

The state's rural fire service commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW SOUTH WALES RURAL FIRE SERVICE COMMISSIONER, SHANE FITZSIMMONS, SAYING: We've being worried about that from day one.

We had multiple lightning strikes in the catchment region and those fires have grown and ended up joining together.

We've got the catchment authorities embedded in the incident management teams. We've very focused on A: trying to bring that fire under control, prioritising the threat to life and property.

But we're also very mindful about the implications of fire burning in the catchment area, what that means when it does rain again, what sort of run off there will be, what sort of siltation will there be - ash, soil, all that sort of stuff getting in the waterways." In the country's south, temperatures soared on Friday, with the South Australian Ambulance Service attending to hundreds of patients over the past week.

(SOUNDBITE)( English) SOUTH AUSTRALIAN AMBULANCE SERVICE OPERATIONS MANAGER CHRIS HOWIE, SAYING: "Since the start of the heatwave on the 16th, SES (State Emergency Service) has actually attended 575 heat related cases, 266 of those persons ultimately required transport to hospital.

So as we head into another period of increased heat conditions, we're encouraging people to make sure that they look out for the signs and symptoms that are generally associated with dehydration.

And they include headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and ultimately potentially collapse." Bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) in five states across Australia since September,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AJEWeather

Al Jazeera Weather Australian bushfires threaten Sydney’s water supplies ahead of heatwave 7 minutes ago

kumarmeip87

Kumar RT @ReutersIndia: Responding to intense bushfires near Sydney, Australian authorities are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stati… 9 minutes ago

Caitlen2310

💧Cate RT @Bruceneeds2know: Bushfires threaten Sydney's drinking water supply https://t.co/E1Lc7WEQK6 via @smh Imagine if we had a State Premier a… 14 minutes ago

york1397

Julia P. Oconnell RT @p_hannam: Bushfires threaten Sydney's drinking water supply https://t.co/oBiHz9yvJF via @smh 25 minutes ago

SafdarA06653551

Safdar Ali Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies : https://t.co/C3Aleg7Vr4 via @ReutersTV https://t.co/olrgtrMhj4 25 minutes ago

IamTay

Tay RT @ReutersUS: Australian wildfires threaten Sydney water supplies https://t.co/GF1lgjAjmg https://t.co/Fkjth8KjTR 25 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India Responding to intense bushfires near Sydney, Australian authorities are focused on protecting water plants, pumping… https://t.co/goqkB0L1lT 28 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Australian wildfires threaten Sydney water supplies — Temperatures in New South Wales are forecast to head towards… https://t.co/lrYQH22iaX 31 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave [Video]Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave

Australian authorities said on Friday they are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding Sydney, the country&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

Australia declares state of emergency as heatwave fans bushfires [Video]Australia declares state of emergency as heatwave fans bushfires

Most-populous state of New South Wales battling bushfires fuelled by drought and extreme heat, shrouding Sydney in smog.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.