Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Latest Star Wars film snags second biggest Christmas day box office figures

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Latest Star Wars film snags second biggest Christmas day box office figures

Latest Star Wars film snags second biggest Christmas day box office figures

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has scored the second biggest Christmas Day box office haul ever.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Wars' Dominates Christmas Day Box Office

Christmas Day is always a big day at the movie theater box offices and this year was no exception....
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizBusiness Insider


'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!

The numbers are in, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is big! The final film in the Skywalker saga...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizMid-DayBusiness InsiderSifyFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

meister_ludi

Meister_Ludi RT @SkyNews: Riley Howell, who was said to be a huge Star Wars fan, is getting immortalised as a fictional character in the franchise's "vi… 1 minute ago

akmalarif90

AKMAL ARIF @SkyNews: Riley Howell, who was said to be a huge Star Wars fan, is getting immortalised as a fictional character i… https://t.co/hm00n6gE0D 3 minutes ago

MichaelGryboski

Michael Gryboski @KenShepherd Hmmm ... The theater I went to recently to see the latest Star Wars film did a preroll about the neare… https://t.co/xfWCaf7IcR 4 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Riley Howell, who was said to be a huge Star Wars fan, is getting immortalised as a fictional character in the fran… https://t.co/wBc7NN0CaT 4 minutes ago

SkyNews

Sky News Riley Howell, who was said to be a huge Star Wars fan, is getting immortalised as a fictional character in the fran… https://t.co/2bys1ZLuHj 14 minutes ago

CEducrisis

Tiredcommuter Robins Nest Xmas special?? Cancel the taxi, don’t need to go out and see the latest Star Wars film now. What’s it… https://t.co/uM21OgEK0P 21 minutes ago

RationalCTzen

Rational Citizen RT @VikramMotwane: The latest Star Wars film made me think more about the future of India than about a galaxy far far away and that’s fucke… 39 minutes ago

BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment Latest Star Wars film continues strong start at the box office https://t.co/B3mKCPxp1U https://t.co/iUNfv9i46S 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

We'll start off with some clouds this the morning, but the sunshine will come out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool with highs only in the lower to mid-30s with light west winds around 5 to..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:36Published

Drake ‘can't fix Kanye' [Video]Drake ‘can't fix Kanye'

Drake has made it clear that he and Kanye West are no longer friends in a candid Christmas Day interview.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.