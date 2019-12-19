Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

How to Avoid ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
How to Avoid ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’

How to Avoid ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’

The term, coined in 1978, describes the influx of emergency room patients during the holidays suffering from irregular heart rhythms.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Med_City_Health

Medical City Health RT @MedCFortWorth: The period between Christmas and New Year's Day is often filled with parties, holiday treats and cheer. For some, this p… 2 days ago

ModomaWellness

ModomaHealthWellness How to Avoid ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’ https://t.co/zVsKvozTER 3 days ago

MedCFortWorth

Med City Fort Worth The period between Christmas and New Year's Day is often filled with parties, holiday treats and cheer. For some, t… https://t.co/s2cXvJiu0C 3 days ago

maria_zilver

maria widhiastuti RT @ClevelandClinic: What is holiday heart syndrome and how can you avoid it? https://t.co/sO7PIASx7g 4 days ago

ClevelandClinic

Cleveland Clinic What is holiday heart syndrome and how can you avoid it? https://t.co/sO7PIASx7g 4 days ago

FENicholson

Fred Nicholson 'Holiday heart syndrome': What is it and how to avoid it https://t.co/74W77eAMIk 1 week ago

JamesJurovic

James J Jurovic, MBA/MPA 'Holiday heart syndrome': What is it and how to avoid it https://t.co/HRU35ISWjs 1 week ago

OtunAisha_

Mummy Malik RT @EJovi1025: How You Can Avoid Holiday Heart Syndrome – Health Essentials from Cleveland Clinic https://t.co/Z2Q5hqRlwa 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Holiday heart syndrome: Don't miss a beat this season [Video]Holiday heart syndrome: Don't miss a beat this season

Overindulging in holiday food and drink can mean trouble for your health – especially for those with heart problems.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:45Published

Holiday heart syndrome: Don't miss a beat this season [Video]Holiday heart syndrome: Don't miss a beat this season

Overindulging in holiday food and drink can mean trouble for your health – especially for those with heart problems.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.