Endangered Black Rhino Gives Birth on Christmas Eve at Michigan Zoo

Endangered Black Rhino Gives Birth on Christmas Eve at Michigan Zoo

An endangered black rhino gave birth to a healthy calf on Christmas Eve at the Michigan Zoo.

An endangered black rhino gave birth to a healthy calf on Christmas Eve at the Michigan Zoo.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Meet the rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve

He was not born in a manger, and there were no wise men, nor frankincense or myrrh. But the masses...
Endangered rhino gives birth in Michigan zoo

An endangered black rhino gave birth to a calf in Michigan zoo on Christmas Eve (December 24).

Rare Black Rhino Born At Michigan Zoo On Christmas Eve

"It's a boy!" The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, welcomed a critically endangered black rhino calf into the world this week a true gift just in time for Christmas.

