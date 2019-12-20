U get it started.

Nat of cooking jeese oh yeahh.

It's christmas morning.

Jeese montague is up before the sun making breakfast.

Jeese give them something nice to fill up with.

He starts with the bacon.

Jeese this is my favorite, bacon.

I love my bacon.

Plus there's eggs, sausage and pancakes.

Jeese oh man this is the beautiful part.

This breakfast isn't for who you'd think.

It's for the homeless.

Take two line jeese just give people the opportunity to feel loved, give them hope and give them a chance to want to change.

It's called christmas breakfast with love.

This is the third year.

Nat of cooking with the smell of bacon in the air.

People start showing up.

Jeese good morning good morning merry christmas jeese doesn't do this alone.

More than a dozen volunteers showed up.

To help cook, serve food and hand out donations.

From clothes, hats, jeans and socks.

Jeese i am just thankful to see this many people come out and help.

It wasn't always easy for jesse.

Jesse from 2002 to 2009 was the hardest years here in medford on the streets.

He was homeless for a total of 18 years.

Leah says "he told his friends he was going to get off and when he did.

He was always going to give back."

Jeese now it's my turn to kind of give people.

To come back and give back.

Homeless it's not a handout, it's a hand up of love.

Nat come on grill.

I am cranking my grill up, crank it up a notch homeless you know it shows that there are people in the community that do care.

Jeese try to have something hot for them and fresh all the way to the end.

You know it is christmas and i remember when i was out there.

Nothing was open.

At the end of the meal.

People were able to walk away with arms full of new warm clothes, a full belly and hopefully