Rescuing a Deer Stuck in an Icy Cold Stream

Occurred on February 14, 2018 / Uckfield, England, UK Info from Licensor: "Rescuers Trevor Weeks MBE and Chris Riddington of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) were called out to a tributary of the River Uck by Fernley Park, Uckfield, by local resident Zoe Warren after she spotted the deer whilst out walking her dogs.

'I tried to encourage the deer to a point in the stream where it might be able to climb out but the stream it quite steep-sided.

In the end, I called WRAS for help' said Zoe.

WRAS’s ambulance was on site within 20 minutes.

Rescuers walked across to the stream under the impression the deer was trapped in a ditch and were quite surprised when the ditch turned into a rather deep fast-flowing stream.

After a short search of the area, the deer was spotted trying to get out of the stream.

'Chris and I took one look at the deer and knew we had to act quickly.

There was no time to stop and change into dry suits or waders, every second counted on getting the deer out and starting the warm-up process, although we had water gear in the ambulance, we didn’t want to waste time going back and getting it' said Trevor.

Rescuers had to slide down the steep bank of the stream into the water either side of the deer.

'I can’t believe how cold the water was' said Chris.

'Trevor had to climb through brambles to get to one side of the deer as I approached from the other.

The poor Roe Deer was very cold and wet and had a leg caught in a tree root.

Trevor pushed her up and forward to get her out of the water and I climbed up onto the bank to help lift her completely out of the stream.'”