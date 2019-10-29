Global  

Truck Catches Fire after Colliding with Overpass

Occurred on December 26, 2019 / Fenton, Michigan, USA Info from Licensor: "This is an accident on US 23.

The truck driver is okay, he lost control of steering and the truck caught on fire after impacting with an overpass."
