Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Katrina, Sonakshi and other B-town celebs attend Salman Khan Birthday Celebration

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Katrina, Sonakshi and other B-town celebs attend Salman Khan Birthday Celebration

Katrina, Sonakshi and other B-town celebs attend Salman Khan Birthday Celebration

Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 54 today.The actor celebrated his birthday on Thursday night with industry friends and family.

The "Dabangg" star looked dapper in blue t-shirt, brown jacket and denims.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Saiee Manjrekar's dual celebration with birthday and Dabangg 3

Saiee Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, turned a year...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone at Sohail Khan's birthday bash [Video]Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone at Sohail Khan's birthday bash

The birthday celebration of actor Salman Khan’s brother Sohail was more or less a family and close friends’ affair on Friday. The pictures from the family party show Salman and many members of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published

Karan, Soha and other B-town celebs attend Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash [Video]Karan, Soha and other B-town celebs attend Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday hosted a Christmas themed pre Birthday bash for Taimur.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.