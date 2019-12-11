Global  

Martin Scorsese's daughter pranks director with Marvel Christmas gift wrapping paper

Martin Scorsese's daughter pranks director with Marvel Christmas gift wrapping paper

Martin Scorsese's daughter pranks director with Marvel Christmas gift wrapping paper

Martin Scorsese’s daughter poked fun at her father's controversial views on the Marvel blockbusters by wrapping his Christmas presents in Avengers gift paper.
