Tiffany Alberts Sentenced

Bars for her role in a gruesom crime.

News 18 has been following the shocking story for more than three years now.

This woman on your screen, tiffany alberts, was convicted in september for several counts of aggravated battery against her teenage son.

As news 18 previously reported, the boy was getting treatments for cancer at riley hospital for children, when doctors discovered alberts had been injecting fecal matter into his i-v.

She claimed she did it to get him moved to a more serious ward where she believed the care was better.

Doctors say her son got a serious infection that nearly killed him and delayed parts of his cancer treatment, further threatening his life.

His health has since improved.

Alberts will remain on probation for another five years after serving her seven years in prison.

State rep chris campbell is looking to author a new bill