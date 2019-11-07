'It was an honor': Local Marine goes above and beyond for Marine he didn't know 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:32s - Published Justin Murray rushed to Michigan to honor a sacred Recon Marine tradition Justin Murray rushed to Michigan to honor a sacred Recon Marine tradition 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'It was an honor': Local Marine goes above and beyond for Marine he didn't know HOLD THE IMPEACHMENT TRIALSHORTLY AFTER THE FIRST OF THEYEARA LOCAL MARINE GOES ABOVE ANDBEYO FOR A FELLOW MARINE HEDIDN’T KNOW.IT’S ONE OF OUR FAVORITE STORIESFROM 2019.THE BOND BETWEEN MARINES ISSTRONGER THAN BROTHERS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Hundreds honor Navy medic as NCIS continues probe into his death Hundreds of service members gathered for a memorial to honor a fallen Southern California Navy medic as NCIS continues its investigation into his death. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:30Published on November 7, 2019