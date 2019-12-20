Global  

Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Readies For Showtime

The Waterford crystal ball arrives for set-up in the square at 11 a.m.

Friday morning.

The "2020" sign was set up on Thursday.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
