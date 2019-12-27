Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:59s - Published Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave Australian authorities said on Friday they are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding Sydney, the country's largest city. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave Australian authorities said on Friday they are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding Sydney, the country's largest.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59Published 3 days ago