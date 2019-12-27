Global  

Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave

Australian authorities said on Friday they are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding Sydney, the country&apos;s largest city.

Emer McCarthy reports.
