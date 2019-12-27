Retail Rush: South Mississippi Businesses on Post-Holiday Shopping Season

Under investigation ... while the new year is fast approaching and elegant timing shopping news, 25 scratch of the soul is live at the academy indiana will with everything you need to know about the retail rush after the christmas holiday good morning gabby and jaelyn jan on your academy of d'iberville like it opens at 8 am, so the retailers are getting a much needed rest righ now there are also a few things to keep in mind as you continue your shopping off the new year brings new opportunities for a lot of people.

And it's a good way to get some shopping done.

Especially if you receive some money or cash for christmas lik i did.

Now really, the big thing to keep in mind is a lot people do returns this time.

Your gift returns for gifts that may not fit or just for many different reasons you want to make sure that you check each store's return policy academy have a lo of different items. the return policy is different for some of those and make sure you're awar of those return policies.

Also, if you're busy and in a hurry.

This time of year, you know, there are some stores that offer online ordering and then pick up in-store switch.

Quick and easy for you to order onlin and pick it up store and just getting out like that.

Also ... look for into the year sales clearance discounts.

I know kat me has things that are on clearance for 50% off 25% off s those are other options, so will have more including new year's resolution items coming up late on on news 25 today, but for now were reporting live at academy of d'iberville.

Richard is old news 25 ...