|
Netflix's Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 11:28s - Published < > Embed
Netflix's Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix's Ghost Stories features four mind-bending thrillers from the directors of Lust Stories - Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar.
Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Gulshan Devaiah and Mrunal Thakur.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee -- four...
Sify - Published
|Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee talk to MetroPlus on what scares them...
Hindu - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources