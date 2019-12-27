Global  

What The Royals Got Up To This Decade

What The Royals Got Up To This Decade

What The Royals Got Up To This Decade

This decade has seen royal weddings and babies galore, including the weddings of Prince William to Kate Middleton and Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

The UK’s most famous family has also welcomed a few new members, including Princes George and Louis, Princess Charlotte, and most recently baby Harrison.

But the last ten years haven’t been without controversy for the royals - most notably Prince Andrew’s involvement in the Epstein scandal.
