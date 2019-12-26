Global  

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day.
Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn Dead At 47

The world has lost another great. Ari Behn, who accused disgraced actor Kevin Spacey of groping him,...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •SifyFOXNews.comSeattle TimesTMZ.comJust Jared



AmPatriot56

Karen RT @Jordan_Sather_: “Norwegian author Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Princess Märtha Louise and one of those accusing actor Kevin Spacey of se… 4 minutes ago

duxrock

Amy RT @BNONews: Norwegian author Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Princess Märtha Louise and Kevin Spacey accuser, has died in an apparent suicide,… 44 minutes ago

ArturPortela

Artur Portela RT @THR: One of Kevin Spacey's accusers, Ari Behn, died of a suicide just one day after the disgraced actor released a bizarre Christmas Ev… 58 minutes ago

SusannSusannsrs

Susann RT @THR: Ari Behn, a Norwegian author and ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise who accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a concert i… 1 hour ago

the_xassist

𒋗🔥🦁🔥𒋗 RT @THRGlobal: Ari Behn, a Norwegian author and ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise who accused actor Kevin Spacey of groping him at a con… 1 hour ago

BiIndia

Business Insider India🇮🇳 Norwegian author who accused #KevinSpacey in #MeToo commits suicide https://t.co/aYFBy8Ts6q 1 hour ago

cerinabrennen

cerina RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Ari Behn, ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and Kevin Spacey accuser, dies in apparent suicide https://t… 1 hour ago

Sunday_drc

Domingo R. Callejas RT @gal_deplorable: Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dies at 47 https://t.co/Jj2wNxCDmB 2 hours ago


Norway's Ari Behn dies by suicide on Christmas Day [Video]Norway's Ari Behn dies by suicide on Christmas Day

Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day [Video]Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day

Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports. His family's spokesman, Geir Håkonsund, announced the news on Wednesday. Behn was married to Norway's Princess..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

