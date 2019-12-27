Elephant calf dies after 38-hour struggle in thick Indian swamp

An elephant calf died after being stuck in an Indian swamp for other 38-hours after being stuck in the mud on December 26.

Footage from Kulharia village in the Korba district of Chattisgarh shows authorities and locals gathered around the lifeless body of the jumbo that is still stuck in the swampy farmland.

It was reported the elephant was stuck from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day when it passed away.

Locals and authorities used heavy machinery, such as diggers when trying to retrieve the body but because of muddy conditions, this hindered the rescue resulting in them being too late to save it.