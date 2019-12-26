Massive California Redwood Tree Falls And Kills Hiker On Christmas Eve 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published Massive California Redwood Tree Falls And Kills Hiker On Christmas Eve Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on how a hiker was killed by a falling Redwood tree at a national park.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this