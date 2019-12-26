Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Massive California Redwood Tree Falls And Kills Hiker On Christmas Eve

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Massive California Redwood Tree Falls And Kills Hiker On Christmas Eve

Massive California Redwood Tree Falls And Kills Hiker On Christmas Eve

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on how a hiker was killed by a falling Redwood tree at a national park.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

California redwood tree falls, kills hiker at national park

A Minnesota man was killed during a Christmas Eve visit to a national park in California when a huge...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hiker Killed by Falling Tree on Christmas Eve in Muir Woods [Video]Hiker Killed by Falling Tree on Christmas Eve in Muir Woods

Tuesday afternoon, just before sunset, five trees toppled onto a Muir Woods trail, striking two people and killing one of them. Wilson Walker reports (12-25-19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.