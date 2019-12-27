Kazakhstan crash: 'The plane started swaying' now < > Embed Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:21s - Published Kazakhstan crash: 'The plane started swaying' A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this IamTHAL Survivor tells news website Tengrinews she heard a "terrifying sound" before the plane started losing altitude. "Th… https://t.co/FsxTsj3cUw 46 minutes ago Elaine “it also does not exonerate him” ⁦@LFredenhall⁩ possible engine failure?😥 “the plane started shaking while gaining altitude about two minutes after… https://t.co/Vhz6J1K3lc 6 hours ago