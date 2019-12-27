Critically Ill Vet's Christmas Wish Was To Make A Snow Angel In Florida



Recent related videos from verified sources Kid Hilariously Flaps Arms in Front Instead of Ground While Making Snow Angel This dad was teaching his toddler to make a snow angel by flapping his hands while standing. The kid copied his dad's hand movements to show that he understood. When his dad lifted him and laid him.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:53Published 2 weeks ago Icelandic tradition sees families clear record snowfall from cemeteries on Christmas Day Families in Iceland engaged in a tradition on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve of visiting and marking deceased relatives at cemeteries, however in 2019 this was complicated by record snowfall in north Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:02Published 2 weeks ago