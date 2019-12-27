Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Critically Ill Vet's Christmas Wish Was To Make A Snow Angel In Florida

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Critically Ill Vet's Christmas Wish Was To Make A Snow Angel In FloridaHis family and community came together to make it happen
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kid Hilariously Flaps Arms in Front Instead of Ground While Making Snow Angel [Video]Kid Hilariously Flaps Arms in Front Instead of Ground While Making Snow Angel

This dad was teaching his toddler to make a snow angel by flapping his hands while standing. The kid copied his dad's hand movements to show that he understood. When his dad lifted him and laid him..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Icelandic tradition sees families clear record snowfall from cemeteries on Christmas Day [Video]Icelandic tradition sees families clear record snowfall from cemeteries on Christmas Day

Families in Iceland engaged in a tradition on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve of visiting and marking deceased relatives at cemeteries, however in 2019 this was complicated by record snowfall in north

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.