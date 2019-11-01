Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rusty’s Top 4 Films Of 2019

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:01s - Published < > Embed
Rusty’s Top 4 Films Of 2019

Rusty’s Top 4 Films Of 2019

Rusty Gatenby says he struggled putting this list together given how many powerful films were released this year (4:01).

WCCO This Morning – Dec.

27, 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RUSTY_TROLLEY

Aron @itsDanBull Old horror films are way more scary than new ones, got a proppa eary feel to em 5 days ago

rusty_halberd

Rusty Halberd @Kieeeeern I am not interested in the new Star Wars films but I know what you mean. I think a lot of the fans just… https://t.co/6oXHod2w6S 5 days ago

MarkDStrauss

Mark Strauss A great read. What I love most about the first film is its tangible grittiness...the galaxy far, far away was greas… https://t.co/xq7QNo0KhZ 6 days ago

Rusty_Squared

RustySquared @CNN Weren't those films from like 30 years ago? Relevance of this dude? 1 week ago

films_hill

Grey Hill Films RT @mrjohnnyneal: A little early morning nunchaku practice to start the day 😉💪💥. Been a while since I picked these bad boys up, but not as… 1 week ago

rusty_halberd

Rusty Halberd @HacktheMovies @JustySilverman @DegenerateDepl2 @Kieeeeern @Mike_Matei @cinemassacre The Blues Brothers (1980) is c… https://t.co/i9DmhQo092 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rusty's Reviews: 'Terminator: Dark Fate' [Video]Rusty's Reviews: 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

Rusty Gatenby says the film reunites Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger but the action is too over-the-top (3:21). WCCO Nov. 1, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.