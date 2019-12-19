The Decade In News And Politics 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 05:17s - Published The Decade In News And Politics This decade brought us Trump and Brexit, creating a fractured political landscape that presided over a world facing humanitarian crises. In the UK, terror attacks at the Manchester Arena and London Bridge shocked the nation, while around the world conflict killed hundreds of thousands, from Boko Haram to Islamic State.

