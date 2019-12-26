Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas Tree Recycling Drop Off Sites Open Today

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Christmas Tree Recycling Drop Off Sites Open TodayChristmas Tree Recycling Drop Off Sites Open Today
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Christmas Tree Recycling Drop Off Sites Open Today

On wxxv25.com.

- - with christmas now over, many o- you may be thinking about wxxv >> street is like news 25 scratch was always live and go toward and one location ... .

You can drop off and recyclin the tree grant ... or something stupid to keep in mind ... psychiatry ... good morning gabby and jaelyn you i'm out here at the courthouse road/ken combs.

Just off highway 90 and you can see behind me.

There is a ... risk stream recycling nation right your it's one of five row harrison county ... .

This is a partnership between harrison county.

The beautification commission here ... in




You Might Like


Tweets about this

hburgamerican

Hattiesburg American The city of Hattiesburg offers free live Christmas tree recycling through Feb. 28 at four locations around the city… https://t.co/xXCY2PwAd5 2 hours ago

CBS4Indy

CBS4 Indy Running through Friday, Jan. 31, residents can drop off live trees at nine different locations between dawn and dus… https://t.co/D9xxfQ9mIy 3 hours ago

Stormdrane

Stormdrane RT @TheHenryHerald: Looking for a place to drop off your Christmas tree? https://t.co/LNhyD4uYqp 4 hours ago

CynthiaKWunsch

Cynthia K. Wunsch RT @cityofplanotx: Did you know live Christmas trees, garland and wreaths can be recycled? Dec. 26 - Jan. 2, drop it all off for recycling… 4 hours ago

BedfordTweets

Bedford Borough You can drop off your real Christmas tree for recycling at our drop-off points, for free, from Sat 4 Jan to Sat 12… https://t.co/0NqFH7vR93 4 hours ago

Mr_Pasadena

MR. PASADENA RT @PasadenaGov: Residents can also drop off their Christmas trees for recycling from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Jan. 4 at the following loca… 5 hours ago

kittycochrane

Kitty Cochrane RT @RMWoodBuffalo: Recycling your Christmas tree is easy. A number of sites will be set up throughout #ymm to drop off your tree. https://t… 7 hours ago

KeyonnaSummers

Keyonna Summers RT @unlv: 'Tis the season to recycle! Drop off your Christmas tree at one of 30+ locations around the valley through Jan. 15 🎄 More than 24… 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Tucson [Video]Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Tucson

Christmas tree recycling in Tucson

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Don't Throw Out That Christmas Tree- Recycle It! [Video]Don't Throw Out That Christmas Tree- Recycle It!

Several cities in the Denver metro area offer recycling for your tree.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.