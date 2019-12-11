Global  

WXXV Blitz to the Superdome Game is Heating Up! How You Can Win

WXXV Blitz to the Superdome Game is Heating Up! How You Can Win


- this year's nfl regular season- is coming to an end which means- our weekly "blitz to the- superdome game" is really - heating - up!

- thanks to our sponsors, you can- win a super bowl party at big - play, a trip to hawaii, and so- much more!- the top five players each week- will be entered to win- one of those prizes..

- you have until five minutes - before the game starts to make- your picks!

- and be sure to tune in on new - years eve, as that's when the - next drawing for a new recliner- and other prizes will - take place.

- if you keep up with our news 25- vip team, andrew scherer is tie- at- the top spot with gabby - - - - easterwood!

- - - -




