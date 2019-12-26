Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This is What the Royal Family Does on Boxing Day

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
This is What the Royal Family Does on Boxing Day

This is What the Royal Family Does on Boxing Day

For Americans, the holidays seem to start to wind down after Christmas Day, but the British also celebrate Boxing Day.

And here’s how the royal family spends the day.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NaseerIsah_

Underrated. RT @_cigari: A Thread - If the Prophet S.A.W was to be resurrected today and you mention Saudi Arabia to him, he won't know what you're tal… 2 minutes ago

BarnetHumanist

BarnetHumanist 🖤 RT @reperioverum: Dear @BBCNews @Channel4News @itvnews instead of crappy stories about a benefit scrounging royal family living in opulence… 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 [Video]Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47. Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day. Geir Håkonsund, Benh's..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

The Queen Shares Photo of Sussex Family in Christmas Video [Video]The Queen Shares Photo of Sussex Family in Christmas Video

The Queen gave some love to her grandson Prince Harry during the Queen’s speech on Christmas day. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.