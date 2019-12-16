Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Don't Just Pop Champagne, Saber It This New Years

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Don't Just Pop Champagne, Saber It This New Years

Don't Just Pop Champagne, Saber It This New Years

Sabering is the art of opening up champagne with a sword, and we have some tips to help you with the know how to impress your family this New Years.

Buzz60’s Taisha Henry.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Festive Garnishes to Make Your New Year’s Champagne Pop [Video]Festive Garnishes to Make Your New Year’s Champagne Pop

Fancy up your midnight toast.

Credit: TPSY     Duration: 00:55Published

How to Make Champagne Jello Shots for New Year's Eve [Video]How to Make Champagne Jello Shots for New Year's Eve

Elevate your jello shots with a little bubbly.

Credit: TPSY     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.