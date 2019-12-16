Don't Just Pop Champagne, Saber It This New Years 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:45s - Published Don't Just Pop Champagne, Saber It This New Years Sabering is the art of opening up champagne with a sword, and we have some tips to help you with the know how to impress your family this New Years. Buzz60’s Taisha Henry.