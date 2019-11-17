Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Major fire rips through apartment building in Hemet, California

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 08:22s - Published < > Embed
Major fire rips through apartment building in Hemet, California

Major fire rips through apartment building in Hemet, California

A massive fire ripped through an apartment building in Hemet, California on Friday (December 27).

Video from the scene showed flames engulfing the building and firefighters tackling the fire.

According to reports, at least four people have been injured.

Their condition was not known.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

3 die, 1 badly hurt in Southern California apartment fire

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Two girls and their father were killed early Friday when fire erupted in a...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

yeraababee

Yera💖 RT @abc7marccr: #BREAKING Major fire rips through apartment building in Hemet — we have a crew arriving at the scene shortly. UPDATES on @A… 2 hours ago

abc7marccr

Marc Cota-Robles #BREAKING Major fire rips through apartment building in Hemet — we have a crew arriving at the scene shortly. UPDAT… https://t.co/8w9kKvIm2r 5 hours ago

extremeNWales

extremeNorthWales If you are a fan of North Wales please follow us :-) RT @dimples2105: RT @northwaleslive: Firefighters are battling… https://t.co/XgbtRZN8w9 17 hours ago

dimples2105

Rachel Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @northwaleslive: Firefighters are battling a major blaze tonight #Llangefni #Anglesey #fire #NorthWales https://t.co/w1ZvWx0WFx 17 hours ago

owenevansDP

Owen Evans Firefighters are battling a major blaze tonight on Anglesey https://t.co/vyMCVfaMV2 22 hours ago

northwaleslive

North Wales Live Firefighters are battling a major blaze tonight #Llangefni #Anglesey #fire #NorthWales https://t.co/w1ZvWx0WFx 22 hours ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Hotel destroyed after major fire breaks out and rips through building https://t.co/BdEqC15TWk 3 days ago

Peter_Reimer

Peter Reimer RT @CBCAlerts: Major fire rips through tire recycling business in Minto, New Brunswick: https://t.co/QKePK7xb0F 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thanksgiving Night Fire Causes Major Damage At East Dallas Apartments [Video]Thanksgiving Night Fire Causes Major Damage At East Dallas Apartments

When firefighters arrived at the three-story apartment building, flames were coming through the roof, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published

4-Alarm Fire Rips Through Apartment Building In San Francisco's Castro District [Video]4-Alarm Fire Rips Through Apartment Building In San Francisco's Castro District

Two people were hurt and more than a dozen displaced after a 4-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in San Francisco's Castro District. Devin Fehely talked to tenants who had just seconds to..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.