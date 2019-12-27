Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mug shot of the day - 12/26/19 - Becky from Viroqua

Video Credit: WKBT - Published < > Embed
Mug shot of the day - 12/26/19 - Becky from ViroquaMug shot of the day - 12/26/19 - Becky from Viroqua
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mug shot of the day - 12/26/19 - Becky from Viroqua

It's time for this morning's mugshot of the day'... where you submit photos for a chance to win one of our news eight this morning' coffee mugs.

Today's winner is becky from viroqua.

She sent us a photo of her grandkids enjoying something warm to drink ... after spending some time out playing in the snow.

Our daily mugshot winners get a news eight this morning' coffee mug.

It's easy to win... just take a photo with a mug in it somewhere... and e-mail it to us.

The address is mugshot at w- k-b-t dot com.'

Be sure to include your name with your entry.

(you can also mail in your entry to us here at news eight.) we're located at 141 south sixth




You Might Like


Tweets about this

getreal65

michael brandes RT @Partisangirl: 🚨#IRAN'S RETALIATION FOOTAGE COMPILATION🚨 This is what your government doesn't want you to see, because they want to con… 2 seconds ago

WLTX

News 19 WLTX RT @CBSEveningNews: Pres. Trump told reporters Thursday he had "suspicions" something happened to the Ukrainian jetliner: "It was flying in… 2 seconds ago

Edis_aggin

temp KC fan and Bulls fan Free Palestine🇵🇸🇵🇸 RT @KollegeKidd: Nobody: N*ggas Skipping Class: “Bruhh Lemme Get A Shot” 😂😂 https://t.co/pGV8Y3QScV 3 seconds ago

zelboolass

Zel🏂 RT @ThrowbackHoops: Kobe Bryant splits the defense and then hits a ridiculous fade-away clutch shot in the 2006 NBA All-Star Game! https://… 3 seconds ago

kickassSeaBass

BRP Who do you think you are, Frankie Valli or some big shot?! https://t.co/rpMv3M1ePK 3 seconds ago

Aksysus

Aksysus ➐ @StatFactz Smoothest shot ever imo. https://t.co/s8649GJR5I 3 seconds ago

deanchokeme

qil RT @blondedocean: Frank Ocean for Prada, shot by David Sims https://t.co/B3lCbBAQyd 3 seconds ago

CColeASU

Chris Cole 🇨🇦🇺🇸 @NorthStarAshle @BusLeagueHockey In terms of? There is a clear difference between fun and stupidity. The FPHL se… https://t.co/mdhOLEPeA7 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.