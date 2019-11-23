Patriots Treating Week 17 Matchup With Dolphins Like Playoff Game 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:37s - Published Patriots Treating Week 17 Matchup With Dolphins Like Playoff Game When the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye is on the line, you can understand why a game against a 4-11 team is considered a playoff game. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Dolphins-Browns Preview: Battle of Low-Scoring Teams In Cleveland SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns in Week 12. The biggest thing sticking out about the game? Neither team has been particularly.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 02:40Published on November 23, 2019