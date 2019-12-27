Global  

Arrest made in deadly double stabbing at Coliseum Inn

The photo, pulled from security camera footage at 7:15 p.m., shows a man covered in blood.
Breaking tonight -- fort wayne police say an arrest has been made in connection to the double stabbing tuesday night.

30 year old pedro salas lopez is charged with two counts of aggrivated battery and two counts battery with a deadly weapon.police say this photo... pulled from security camera footage led to tips that lopez was at the rescue mission.... where he was eventually arrested.police say they responded to a reported battery tuesday night at the coliseum inn after a witness reported a hispanic male walking in the area while covered in blood.

One of the men died at the scene.

The second man died in the hospital.their names have not been




