Akshay-Katrina groove to 'Teri ore' for kids, video goes viral

A video that has Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif grooving amid kids to the beats of their song "Teri ore" has gone viral.

Akshay and Katrina played Santa Clause for kids on Christmas.

The actors gifted kids with a beautiful present, and the most special gift had to be the two stars dancing to the beat of the superhit song from the 2008 blockbuster "Singh Is Kinng".