Artist transforms herself into Christmas present with bodypaint illusion

Artist transforms herself into Christmas present with bodypaint illusion

Artist transforms herself into Christmas present with bodypaint illusion

Serbian make-up artist Mirjana Kika Milosevic turned herself into a Christmas present with bodypaint illusion.
Artist transforms herself into Christmas present with bodypaint illusion

Serbian make-up artist Mirjana Kika Milosevic turned herself into a Christmas present with bodypaint illusion.

Milosevic, who regularly creates mind-boggling bodypaint illusions, filmed the footage on December 24.




