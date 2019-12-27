Salman's sister Arpita welcomes baby girl Ayat on superstar's birthday

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Salman Khans sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl on Friday, right...

Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma blessed with a baby girl Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma were blessed with...

Zee News - Published 7 hours ago Also reported by • Bollywood Life





