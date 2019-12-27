Global  

Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao team up in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'

Director Anurag Basu's next film, titled "Ludo", will star Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.
