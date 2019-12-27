Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs across the globe, making 2019 a memorable year |Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 06:13s - Published < > Embed
Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs across the globe, making 2019 a memorable year |Oneindia News
Let's take a look at all the world events that made headlines across the globe, From US President Donald Trump's impeachment to Greta Thunberg being named the Time Magazine's person of the year, anti-government protests that rocked Hong Kong, Finland's Sanna Marin became the youngest PM at the age of 34 and other news
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launched a tirade against the ruling AAP govt in Delhi, alleging that the Kejriwal-led party was taking credit for all the work done by the BJP. This fresh..
The year 2019 was memorable in many ways, particularly because the BJP returned to power with a massive mandate and could push through legislations it cosidered crucial. But what if they did not return..