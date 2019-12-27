Global  

Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs across the globe, making 2019 a memorable year |Oneindia News

Let's take a look at all the world events that made headlines across the globe, From US President Donald Trump's impeachment to Greta Thunberg being named the Time Magazine's person of the year, anti-government protests that rocked Hong Kong, Finland's Sanna Marin became the youngest PM at the age of 34 and other news
