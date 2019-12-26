Top 10 Disappointing Movies of the Last Decade

Hollywood, we’re not mad .
.
We’re just disappointed… very, very disappointed.
Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we’ll be counting down our picks for the Top 10 Disappointing Movies of the Decade.
For this list, we’re taking a look at movies released between 2010 and 2019 that had so much potential, but fell well below expectations.
To be fair, these movies aren’t the worst of the worst per se.
A couple are – at the very least – watchable, but their failure to live up to the hype will always leave a sour taste in our mouths.
Be warned, here lie spoilers.
Our countdown includes films such as “Prometheus” (2012), “The Mummy” (2017) & 4: “Green Lantern” (2011).
Which movie do YOU think was the most disappointing?
Let us know in the comments!
Disagree with our rank?
Check out the voting page for this topic and have your say!
Https://www.watchmojo.com/suggest/Top+10+Disappointing+Movies+of+The+Decade+(2010-19) Special thanks to our user noah_baum95 for suggesting this idea!