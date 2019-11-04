Global  

Watch: Salman Khan waves at fans on his birthday

Watch: Salman Khan waves at fans on his birthday

Watch: Salman Khan waves at fans on his birthday

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen waving at fans on Friday.

The actor, who turned 54 on Friday, celebrated his birthday with family and friends.

Salman cut his birthday cake with Sonakshi and Shera.
