Giving those in need a place to stay on Christmas

The holidays are usually a time to spend with family and friends.

But, one spokane valley woman opened up her business to let everyone have a little fun on christmas day.

The valley bowl opened it's doors for a few hours, letting those in need throw a few bowling balls and get some good food

on the inside, though, that's where all the fun happened.