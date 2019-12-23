Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is searching for a tourist helicopter with seven people on board that went missing off the coast of Kauai.

The owner of the tour company said the helicopter did not return from an aerial tour of the Hawaiian island Thursday evening.

The chopper appears to have been equipped with an electronic locator, but the Coast Guard says it hasn't received a signal at this point.

The Coast Guard says it's searching for the missing helicopter by air and sea, with support from the U.S. Navy.

Aerial tours of the largely uninhabited island are common, with Kauai's remote state park representing a large portion of the island.