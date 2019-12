Man who makes crosses retiring 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:43s - Published Man who makes crosses retiring Greg Zanis, who has made thousands of crosses since 1996 for people killed, has announced that hs is retiring. Zanis says that the breaking point was when a gunman killed 5 people in his Illinois hometown in February. 0

GREG ZANIS HAS CREATED AROUND 27-THOUSAND CROSSES SINCE 1996. WHEN HIS FATHER-IN-LAW WAS MURDERED. ZANIS SAYS THE BREAKING POINT FOR HIM WAS IN FEBRUARY WHEN A GUNMAN KILLED FIVE PEOPLE IN HIS HOMETOWN OF AURORA, ILLINOIS. HIS FINAL TRIP WAS TO SAUGUS HIGH SCHOOL IN SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA. ("I CRY MY HEAD OFF EVERY TIME I LEAVE THESE CITIES. I CAN'T...I FIND IT EASY TO GET THERE BUT HARD TO GET HOME.") HE PLANS TO TURN A TRAILER INTO A MOBILE WORKSHOP SO HE CAN TRAVEL AROUND THE COUNTRY AND TEACH MEMBERS OF THE LUTHERAN CHURCH HOW TO BUILD THE CROSSES.





