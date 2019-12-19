Morning Sprint for December 26

Sot openit is 6:52... time to get you ready to take on your monday in the morning sprint.

Mark peterson is tracking some mild weather in spokane... but first we want to go to nikki torres... she's live on the scene of a reported shooting this morning... New developments now in the accusations against spokane valley representative matt shea.

The washington state lawmaker says he's starting a fund to help with his legal bills.

He also says he's going to present legislation... to declare some organizations as terrorist groups.

That came in a radio broadcast on spokane city councilman mike fagan's radio show called "the right perspective."

Shea said he's going to ask congress and the president to delcare groups like anti-fa and others as terrorist organizations.

This comes after a 108-page report was released last week ... accusing shea of being a domestic terrorist.

In the broadcast, shea said his legislation will detail why those other groups are actually terrorist organization ... as he continues to dispute the accusations against himself.

Idaho is honoring the six emergency dispatchers who worked during the fourth of the july shooting in coeur d'alene this past summer.

They were presented the idaho public safety communications team of the year award.

The kootenai county sheriffs office says the team played an instrumental role in the resolution of that incident.

It ended with the accused shooter... tyler rambo... in custody.

No one else was injured.

Mark clouds and cool today with light snow moving in tonight and friday morning, about an inch expected.

Clouds and mild into the weekend with more light snow on sunday.

Alyssa live 3 many happy returns!

Shoppers across the country will be heading back to the stores to return or exchange their gifts... and to take advantage of post christmas sales.

Shopper-trak... a shopper analytics provider... predicts today will be the third busiest shopping day of the year.

Today is expected to be the worst day to drive during the holiday season.

Air travel across the u.s. is also expected to pick up again with an estimated 2-point-9 million taking to the skies.

U.s. airlines fly 2-point-4 million on a normal travel day.

And five u-s airports are reporting people infected with measleslos angeles... chicago's o'hare..

Denver... austin... and richmond airports say passengers with the measles traveled through their terminals this month.

Health officials are investigating the cases... and are trying to get in contact with passengers who may have been exposed.

If you're planning on dieting in the new year, you may want to consider intermittent fasting.

It could help you live longer.that's according to a review in the new england journal of medicine.many people use intermittent fasting for weight loss.but a new study shows it could also reduce blood pressure and improve longevity.study author mark mattson looked at two methods.the first involves eating only during a six- to-eight hour window during the day... and fasting for 16-to-18 hours.the other kind .... five-two intermittent fasting -- which involves fasting two days a week - generally limiting calories on fasting days to 500.because the research is relatively new, the report advises physicians to monitor their patients throughout intermittent fasting and to take the transition slow.

3 there will be another place to eat in spokane soon.

Texas roadhouse is expected to open in north spokane in january.

And it just announced on facebook that construction is nearly finished at the lot on north division street.

The service manager of texas roadhouse says they expect to open on january 20th.

If you'd like to work there... the restaurant has already listed some openings on its website.

By far our most read story online this morning... you only have a few days left to shop local outdoor business, mountain gear.

Starting tomorrow... all of its inventory goes on sale... with discounts of 20 to 50 percent off.

The store, which is closing due to increased competition from online retailers, will stay open through january until it sells the last of its inventory.

