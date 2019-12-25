Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Detroit Native, Allee Willis, songwriter behind "Friends" theme, has died at 72

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Detroit Native, Allee Willis, songwriter behind 'Friends' theme, has died at 72

Detroit Native, Allee Willis, songwriter behind "Friends" theme, has died at 72

Songwriter Allee Willis has died in Los Angeles.

Willis was one of the music industry's most colorful characters, who brought a lot of joy to the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Allee Willis, ‘Friends’ Theme and ‘September’ Songwriter, Dies at 72

Allee Willis, one of the music industry’s most colorful figures and a musician whose eclectic...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SamDavidStudios

Sam David Management | Black World Studios 7/7 #AlleWillis dropped out of Hebrew school. Her grandfather was an Orthodox rabbi in Detroit. From a May 10, 201… https://t.co/seRKT4TyMP 9 hours ago

SloanRush3

Sloan Rush RT @STAR945: Detroit native, songwriter and director Allee Willis (1947-2019) co-worte Earth Wind & Fire's "Boogie Wonderland" and "Septemb… 11 hours ago

jmhill926

Jennifer M. Hill RT @GaryPeters: Very sorry to hear about the passing of Allee Willis. A Detroit native, she was a gifted songwriter with an incredibly kind… 13 hours ago

STAR945

STAR 94.5 FM Detroit native, songwriter and director Allee Willis (1947-2019) co-worte Earth Wind & Fire's "Boogie Wonderland" a… https://t.co/4rr8WVtCDU 13 hours ago

GaryPeters

Gary Peters Very sorry to hear about the passing of Allee Willis. A Detroit native, she was a gifted songwriter with an incredi… https://t.co/5Bp1BX77ZH 13 hours ago

PFoals

Peace Foals band Allee Willis, award-winning songwriter and Detroit native, dies at 72 https://t.co/F0BmBLqLeL via @freep 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Songwriter Allee Willis who wrote 'Friends' theme song dies at age 72 [Video]Songwriter Allee Willis who wrote 'Friends' theme song dies at age 72

"Rest In Boogie Wonderland Nov 10,1947-December 24, 2019," Fenton captioned a photo of Willis on her Instagram page.

Credit: WISCPublished

Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis [Video]Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis

Allee Willis, who wrote the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends” and co-wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire classics “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.