Detroit Native, Allee Willis, songwriter behind "Friends" theme, has died at 72 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 01:14s - Published Detroit Native, Allee Willis, songwriter behind "Friends" theme, has died at 72 Songwriter Allee Willis has died in Los Angeles. Willis was one of the music industry's most colorful characters, who brought a lot of joy to the world.

Allee Willis, 'Friends' Theme and 'September' Songwriter, Dies at 72

