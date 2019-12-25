|
Detroit Native, Allee Willis, songwriter behind "Friends" theme, has died at 72
|
Songwriter Allee Willis has died in Los Angeles.
Willis was one of the music industry's most colorful characters, who brought a lot of joy to the world.
