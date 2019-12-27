Global  

FBI investigates Briton, others for Epstein links - sources

FBI investigates Briton, others for Epstein links - sources

FBI investigates Briton, others for Epstein links - sources

The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other people linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.

Zachary Goelman reports.
